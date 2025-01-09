Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,955,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $185.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.51 and a 52-week high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

