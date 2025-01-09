Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moller Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $100.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

