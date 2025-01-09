Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 733,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 268,555 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 3,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,038,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 521,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after buying an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 628,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

