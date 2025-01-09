Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $179.58 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This trade represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

