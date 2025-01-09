Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.68 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $409.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $427.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.94.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

