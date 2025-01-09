Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

