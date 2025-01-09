Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.28 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,498,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $468.61 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $514.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.89. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

