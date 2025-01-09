Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.21, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

