Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $166.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $13,715,482. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

