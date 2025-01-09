Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,803,000 after acquiring an additional 246,224 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 114,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

