Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 418 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

NYSE HLI opened at $173.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,496.08. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

