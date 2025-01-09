Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,995 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 60.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 33.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.2 %

Kyndryl stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KD. Bank of America started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

