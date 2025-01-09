Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 622 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Entegris by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris stock opened at $99.76 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.90.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

