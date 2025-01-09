Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 64 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

EMCOR Group stock opened at $474.87 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.10 and a 1-year high of $532.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.14. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.