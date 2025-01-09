Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 169.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $87.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,588 shares of company stock worth $62,480,987 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.07.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

