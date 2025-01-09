Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,415,000 after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,611,000 after buying an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,285,000 after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,316,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,972,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,133,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $254.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.93 and its 200 day moving average is $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,188,040. This trade represents a 16.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,931.92. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 370,085 shares of company stock worth $95,380,557. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

