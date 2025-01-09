Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 750 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

