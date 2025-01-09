Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 91 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $125.40 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

