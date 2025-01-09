Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 56.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

