Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,909,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after buying an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $88.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptiv

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.