Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.78 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 29.55 ($0.37). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.38), with a volume of 196,169 shares.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £93.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3,087.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 34.78.

About Futura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.