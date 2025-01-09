Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.85. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 26,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

