GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 18,941.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 63.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 410,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $57.08 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $76.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

