GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.53 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 336.40 ($4.16). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 337.44 ($4.17), with a volume of 447,890 shares traded.

Shore Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,777.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.53.

We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.

In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.

Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.

We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.

