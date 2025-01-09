GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.53 ($4.16) and traded as low as GBX 336.40 ($4.16). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 337.44 ($4.17), with a volume of 447,890 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
We are the leading experts in global identity and location software.
In an increasingly digital world, we help businesses grow by giving them intelligence to make the best decisions about their customers, when it matters most.
Every second, our global data, agile technology, and expert teams, power over 20,000 of the world’s best-known organisations to reach and trust their customers.
We are headquartered in the UK with over 1,100 team members in 17 countries.
