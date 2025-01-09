Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. The trade was a 43.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,734 shares of company stock worth $41,902,086 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $89.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.