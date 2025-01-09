Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 25,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,147,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,498,624. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 36,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $438,461.10.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $630,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 49,881 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $691,849.47.

On Monday, November 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $720,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $636,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $512,800.00.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.30.

eXp World Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 94,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in eXp World by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

