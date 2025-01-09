GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after purchasing an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after buying an additional 342,365 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after buying an additional 66,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 30.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.70%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

