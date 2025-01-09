Guggenheim Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $42.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 15.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 89,717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 279,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

