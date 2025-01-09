HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,459.95 ($30.41) and traded as high as GBX 2,618 ($32.36). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,490 ($30.78), with a volume of 145,843 shares traded.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 143.41, a current ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2,116.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,463.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,446.46.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HVPE exists to provide easy access to a diversified global portfolio of high-quality private companies by investing in HarbourVest-managed funds, through which we help support innovation and growth in a responsible manner, creating value for all our stakeholders.

Our focus is on building a comprehensive global portfolio of the highest quality investments, in a proactive yet measured way, with the strength of our balance sheet underpinning everything we do.

Our multi-layered investment approach creates diversification, helping to spread risk, and is fundamental to our aim of creating a portfolio that no individual investor can replicate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.