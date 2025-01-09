Holley Inc. Enters Material Definitive Agreement with Cataclean Global Limited, Buys Exclusive License for North American Market

On January 1, 2025, Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) finalized an agreement with Cataclean Global Limited, securing a perpetual exclusive license within North America. This license encompasses the development, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of existing Cataclean products, including future product formulations across all sales channels in North America. The total purchase price for this transaction amounted to $23.8 million.

Get alerts:

As stated in the 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Holley Inc.’s acquisition of this exclusive license is a strategic move aimed at expanding its market presence and product offerings within the region. This agreement sets the stage for potential growth opportunities and enhanced product diversification for the company.

Holley Inc., listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols HLLY and HLLY WS for its common stock and warrants respectively, continues to strengthen its portfolio and market position through such definitive agreements and strategic investments.

This news comes as Holley Inc., an emerging growth company, aims to leverage this exclusive license to capitalize on the evolving North American market landscape. The company’s move to secure the rights to market and sell Cataclean products highlights its commitment to driving innovation and expanding its product line.

For further details regarding this agreement, including the specific terms and conditions, interested parties can refer to the official SEC filing on Holley Inc.’s latest corporate development.

###

Note: This news article is based on the 8-K SEC filing by Holley Inc. and does not constitute any form of investment advice or endorsement.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Holley’s 8K filing here.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles