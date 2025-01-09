Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

