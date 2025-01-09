Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on H. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $871,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 162.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $152.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

