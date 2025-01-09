ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective (down previously from $295.00) on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

ICON Public Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $183.38 and a 12-month high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.13.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $11,672,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 861.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ICON Public by 12.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.