Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
