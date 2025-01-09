Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,643.10 ($32.67) and last traded at GBX 2,642 ($32.66), with a volume of 6371762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,624 ($32.44).
Specifically, insider Jon Stanton acquired 398,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,597 ($32.10) per share, with a total value of £10,356,887.94 ($12,802,086.45).
The company has a market cap of £22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.52, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,496.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.
We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.
