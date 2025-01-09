Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 2,643.10 ($32.67) and last traded at GBX 2,642 ($32.66), with a volume of 6371762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,624 ($32.44).

Specifically, insider Jon Stanton acquired 398,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,597 ($32.10) per share, with a total value of £10,356,887.94 ($12,802,086.45).

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,146.52, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,496.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

Imperial Brands Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.67) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6,652.17%.

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

