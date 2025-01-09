Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.80 and traded as low as $33.21. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 982 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

