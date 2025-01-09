International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,049 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

