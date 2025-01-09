International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,838,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $162,592,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

