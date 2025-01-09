International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $3,889,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.89 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

