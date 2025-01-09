International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,105,439 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

PYPL stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.