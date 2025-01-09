International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,052,063 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.48.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $102.72 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

