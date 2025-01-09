International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.