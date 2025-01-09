International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,868,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,707,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894,519 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after buying an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,610,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,203,000 after buying an additional 597,770 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.