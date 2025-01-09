International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

