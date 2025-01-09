International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 109,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $4,621,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,477.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 49,697 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.