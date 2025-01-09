International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253,259 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,135. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

