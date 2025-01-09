International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,221,095 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221,095 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

