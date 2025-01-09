International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,373,850 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,373,850 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.85.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

ADBE stock opened at $419.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $415.51 and a one year high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

