International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,555,679 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,555,679 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.21.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $468.61 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

