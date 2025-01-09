International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,558,769 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,558,769 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.21, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.