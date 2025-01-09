International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,604,991 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,604,991 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $671.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $536.83 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.67. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $817.08.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

